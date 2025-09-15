Rainy start to the week; National Hurricane Center watching tropical wave in the Atlantic

A non-tropical area of low pressure spinning off the North Carolina coast could bring strong winds and flooding rain to start the week.

The National Weather Service said a low developing off of the southeastern U.S. coast on Monday will usher in a trough of low pressure, covering the region in clouds and bringing a chance for isolated to scattered showers.

Forecasters said the low will remain along the ENC coast on Tuesday and could bring 1-2 inches of rainfall and coastal flooding threats of 1-2 feet of inundation.

A coastal flood advisory is in place for the eastern North Carolina shoreline, with 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas. Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves are expected, with strong longshore currents in the surf zone.

A gale warning is in effect until early Tuesday morning for the Alligator River and the Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke Sounds. Northeast winds of 20 to 30 kt are expected, with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters.

On the Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse and Bay Rivers, a small craft advisory is in place until Tuesday morning, with north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt andrough waters.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center continues to watch a tropical wave producing a cluster of showers and thunderstorms just off the coast of western Africa.

Forecasters said the wave is shrouded in dry and stable air, which will likely limit development over the next few days, but there is a high chance that the system will become at least a tropical depression by the middle or end of this week.

Several computer models predict likely-Tropical Storm or Hurricane Gabrielle will turn harmlessly into the middle of the Atlantic, but others track it precariously close to the northeastern Caribbean islands.

It’s too far out to predict any possible impact in eastern North Carolina.