© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

National Defense Authorization Act to bring millions of federal dollars to ENC military installations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:48 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

A North Carolina lawmaker said last week’s passage of the National Defense Authorization Act will have positive benefits for North Carolina installations and service members.

Congressman Greg Murphy said the bill also safeguards the national against current threats and saves taxpayers $20 billion by cutting bureaucracy.

"I am pleased to support this year's National Defense Authorization Act," said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. "This package empowers our military and safeguards ourcountry against foreign threats while saving taxpayers over $20 billion by cutting unnecessary bureaucracy. It is peace through strength that keeps the United States and the world safe. North Carolina is home to some of our nation's finest warfighters, including those serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point and New River. It is my honor to ensure these individuals and their families, who sacrifice so much for our freedom and prosperity, have the tools and resources they need to succeed."

In eastern North Carolina, the bill allocates $90 million for operations at Camp Lejeune and $200 million for the F-35 Aircraft Sustainment Center at FRC East.

It also provides 3.8% pay raise for all service members and expands military bonuses and special pay.

Also included in the legislation, the awarding of the Medal of Honor to Major James Capers, Jr., USMC (Ret.) by the President of the United States. Murphy said the recognition is for numerous acts of valor by Capers while he was serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston