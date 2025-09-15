National Defense Authorization Act to bring millions of federal dollars to ENC military installations

A North Carolina lawmaker said last week’s passage of the National Defense Authorization Act will have positive benefits for North Carolina installations and service members.

Congressman Greg Murphy said the bill also safeguards the national against current threats and saves taxpayers $20 billion by cutting bureaucracy.

"I am pleased to support this year's National Defense Authorization Act," said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. "This package empowers our military and safeguards ourcountry against foreign threats while saving taxpayers over $20 billion by cutting unnecessary bureaucracy. It is peace through strength that keeps the United States and the world safe. North Carolina is home to some of our nation's finest warfighters, including those serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point and New River. It is my honor to ensure these individuals and their families, who sacrifice so much for our freedom and prosperity, have the tools and resources they need to succeed."

In eastern North Carolina, the bill allocates $90 million for operations at Camp Lejeune and $200 million for the F-35 Aircraft Sustainment Center at FRC East.

It also provides 3.8% pay raise for all service members and expands military bonuses and special pay.

Also included in the legislation, the awarding of the Medal of Honor to Major James Capers, Jr., USMC (Ret.) by the President of the United States. Murphy said the recognition is for numerous acts of valor by Capers while he was serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.