© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Animal cruelty case leads to two arrests, investigation continues

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:45 AM EDT
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office

Two women have been charged with animal cruelty after several dogs were found dead in Lenoir County.

Officials with Lenoir County Animal Control said they got a tip in August to check on the animals a home on Juniper Lane in Deep Run.

They found several dead dogs in advanced stages of decomposition, and several other dogs were taken into custody because of unsanitary living conditions, lack of proper food, water, and shelter.

Sienna Stallings, age 19, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony cruelty to animals, two counts of instigate cruelty to animals, seven counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and two counts of resisting a public officer.

Last week, several people told animal control that Stallings has been caring for their pets, and that they were at the home of Stalling’s mother, Holly Bautista, on Edwards Avenue in Kinston. The dogs were rescued and are in the process of being returned to their owners.

Bautista, age 41, is charged with felony cruelty to animals, two counts of instigate cruelty to animals, seven counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and two counts of resisting a public officer.

Animal control said they are still investigating and additional charges possible.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston