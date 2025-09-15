Animal cruelty case leads to two arrests, investigation continues

Two women have been charged with animal cruelty after several dogs were found dead in Lenoir County.

Officials with Lenoir County Animal Control said they got a tip in August to check on the animals a home on Juniper Lane in Deep Run.

They found several dead dogs in advanced stages of decomposition, and several other dogs were taken into custody because of unsanitary living conditions, lack of proper food, water, and shelter.

Sienna Stallings, age 19, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony cruelty to animals, two counts of instigate cruelty to animals, seven counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and two counts of resisting a public officer.

Last week, several people told animal control that Stallings has been caring for their pets, and that they were at the home of Stalling’s mother, Holly Bautista, on Edwards Avenue in Kinston. The dogs were rescued and are in the process of being returned to their owners.

Bautista, age 41, is charged with felony cruelty to animals, two counts of instigate cruelty to animals, seven counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and two counts of resisting a public officer.

Animal control said they are still investigating and additional charges possible.