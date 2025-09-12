© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Summerfield refers internal probe of former town employees to sheriff’s office

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 12, 2025 at 2:17 PM EDT
Summerfield town hall
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
Summerfield officials announced Thursday that they’ve delivered their findings to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office under a court order.

The town of Summerfield says an internal investigation has uncovered “potential criminal” wrongdoing by former employees.

Officials announced Thursday they’ve delivered their findings to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office under a court order.

In August, the town filed a lawsuit accusing former town manager Scott Whitaker and finance officer Dee Hall of misconduct — though officials say the new findings are separate from that case.

Both former employees deny any wrongdoing.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle