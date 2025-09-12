© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Community members rally behind Forsyth commissioner amid dispute

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:18 AM EDT
Commissioner Shai Woodbury speaks during a September meeting.
Courtesy Forsyth County
Commissioner Shai Woodbury speaks during a September meeting.

Several Forsyth County residents are speaking out in support of Commissioner Shai Woodbury, criticizing Board Chair Don Martin for what they say was unfair treatment during a recent meeting.

The clash grew out of a budget debate earlier this summer. Woodbury said the board shot down her proposal to raise taxes for the struggling school system. At a recent commission meeting, Martin openly disputed her comments, directing staff to comb through past session videos to fact-check her statements.

Woodbury called his actions targeted and racially motivated. At Thursday’s meeting — the first chance for public comment since the dispute — community members echoed her concerns. Resident Karen Cuthrell called Martin’s actions demeaning to the Black community.

“While some of you may use your platform to belittle colleagues, our communities are still being shut out of opportunity," Cuthrell said. "That is the true disrespect, and that is what this community is tired of.”

Martin said earlier this week he regretted not raising his concerns privately with Woodbury. Neither he nor Woodbury responded to the community comments during Thursday’s meeting.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle