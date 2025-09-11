© 2025 Public Radio East
Southport-Fort Fisher ferry ramp closed to most large vehicles after weekend damage

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT
File: The M/V Croatoan on the Cape Fear River between Southport and Fort Fisher
The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route will operate under weight restrictions until further notice, after a ramp at the Southport terminal was damaged over the weekend.

Under the weight restrictions, officials with NCDOT’s Ferry Division said no vehicles over 18 tons will be allowed onto the ramp, including tractor trailers, dump trucks, heavy equipment, fuel tankers and similar types of vehicles or equipment.

School buses, campers, trucks and trailers are not restricted and will be allowed to board.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
