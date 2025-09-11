Southport-Fort Fisher ferry ramp closed to most large vehicles after weekend damage

The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route will operate under weight restrictions until further notice, after a ramp at the Southport terminal was damaged over the weekend.

Under the weight restrictions, officials with NCDOT’s Ferry Division said no vehicles over 18 tons will be allowed onto the ramp, including tractor trailers, dump trucks, heavy equipment, fuel tankers and similar types of vehicles or equipment.

School buses, campers, trucks and trailers are not restricted and will be allowed to board.