NC GOP senator speaking out against Russia’s recent airstrike on Kyiv

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2025 at 7:23 AM EDT
A North Carolina GOP U.S. Senator and a Democrat colleague are speaking out against Russia’s recent airstrike on Kyiv.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen are co-chairs of the Senate NATO ObserverGroup.

In the statement, the lawmakers said it’s been three weeks since President Trump met with Vladimir Putin, and since then Putin met with fellow autocrats in Beijing to conspire against America and returned to Moscow to escalate his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The congressmembers said Russia, in the largest aerial assault since the invasion began, deliberately struck EU diplomatic facilities and other Western assets in Kyiv—a calculated provocation against America’s allies.

They added that the Trump Administration appears to be cutting back on security programs with other nations and that sends a dangerous message, “That the United States is pulling back just as the stakes in Ukraine and for NATO’s security are at their highest.”

They say adversaries are taking note that they can wait out American support, and that does not make America safer.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
