NC GOP senator speaking out against Russia’s recent airstrike on Kyiv

A North Carolina GOP U.S. Senator and a Democrat colleague are speaking out against Russia’s recent airstrike on Kyiv.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen are co-chairs of the Senate NATO ObserverGroup.

In the statement, the lawmakers said it’s been three weeks since President Trump met with Vladimir Putin, and since then Putin met with fellow autocrats in Beijing to conspire against America and returned to Moscow to escalate his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The congressmembers said Russia, in the largest aerial assault since the invasion began, deliberately struck EU diplomatic facilities and other Western assets in Kyiv—a calculated provocation against America’s allies.

They added that the Trump Administration appears to be cutting back on security programs with other nations and that sends a dangerous message, “That the United States is pulling back just as the stakes in Ukraine and for NATO’s security are at their highest.”

They say adversaries are taking note that they can wait out American support, and that does not make America safer.