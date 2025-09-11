© 2025 Public Radio East
NC A&T community honors and memorializes civil rights icon Joseph McNeil

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 11, 2025 at 7:55 PM EDT
The interior of Harrison Auditorium on the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus was half full for the memorial service for alumnus Joseph McNeil. His smiling image was projected on a large on-stage screen.
David Ford
/
WFDD
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University officials, family members, friends and Rev. William Barber were among those who spoke at the memorial service for A&T alumnus and civil rights leader Major General Joseph Alfred McNeil.

A memorial service was held in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon for Wilmington native and civil rights icon Major General Joseph Alfred McNeil.

The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University alumnus was one of the four Black freshmen who staged a sit-in at a segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro on February 1, 1960.

Some of those in attendance at the service on campus shared their remembrances. Victor Simmons calls McNeil a giant.

"He was a young man who stood up for what was right at a young age, and he was a leader amongst men," says Simmons.

Retired A&T worker Nettie Rowland remembers McNeil fondly.

"He was very personable. 'How are you doing?' And easy to talk with. And he had a beautiful smile," says Rowland.

Laurie Norman has known the McNeil family for more than 30 years.

"He was a very humble man," says Norman. "He didn't speak much about things he did in the past. He was very kind, always looking to do good for others."

The 1 p.m. service was followed by a eulogy conducted by Rev. Dr. William Barber. He described the intimidation McNeil and his classmates faced from the angry white crowd on that fateful day, February 1, 1960.

"Most people don’t get very far because the sound is devilish, it is deafening, it is disorienting, and yet they sat there," Barber said. "Miraculously, God gave them the courage, the composure, and the commitment to sit down until we stood up."

McNeil passed away on September 4, 2025, at the age of 83.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
