© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Greensboro Four civil rights activist

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 10, 2025 at 6:48 AM EDT
FILE - Joseph McNeil speaks during a AFL-CIO conference in Greensboro, N.C., Jan. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynn Hey, File)
Lynn Hey/AP
/
FR13367 AP
FILE - Joseph McNeil speaks during a AFL-CIO conference in Greensboro, N.C., Jan. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynn Hey, File)

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of civil rights activist Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil, who died last week.

He was one of the "Greensboro Four" -- the North Carolina A&T State University students who refused to give up their seats at a segregated lunch counter at Woolworth Department Store in Greensboro in 1960.

Services for McNeil were held on Monday in New York, where he lived for several years, and on Thursday there will be a memorial at his alma mater.

McNeil will be buried in his hometown of Wilmington on Saturday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston