Flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Greensboro Four civil rights activist

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of civil rights activist Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil, who died last week.

He was one of the "Greensboro Four" -- the North Carolina A&T State University students who refused to give up their seats at a segregated lunch counter at Woolworth Department Store in Greensboro in 1960.

Services for McNeil were held on Monday in New York, where he lived for several years, and on Thursday there will be a memorial at his alma mater.

McNeil will be buried in his hometown of Wilmington on Saturday.