ENC middle school teacher accused of being drunk in the classroom on the second day of school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 10, 2025 at 7:10 AM EDT
On the second day of the school year, a middle school teacher in Lenoir County was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in the classroom.

On August 26, a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer assigned to E.B. Frink Middle School investigated after Alena Chabot of Clinton was suspected of being intoxicated while on campus. The officer found an open container of alcohol in Chabot’s purse along with prescription medication.

On Tuesday, Chabot was served with a criminal summons that outlined charges of disorderly conduct on school property and for being intoxicated and disruptive. Both are misdemeanors.

Lenoir County Schools released a statement that said Chabot is no longer with the school, and that her employment as an eighth grade math teacher lasted just 9 days.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
