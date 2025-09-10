ENC middle school teacher accused of being drunk in the classroom on the second day of school

On the second day of the school year, a middle school teacher in Lenoir County was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in the classroom.

On August 26, a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer assigned to E.B. Frink Middle School investigated after Alena Chabot of Clinton was suspected of being intoxicated while on campus. The officer found an open container of alcohol in Chabot’s purse along with prescription medication.

On Tuesday, Chabot was served with a criminal summons that outlined charges of disorderly conduct on school property and for being intoxicated and disruptive. Both are misdemeanors.

Lenoir County Schools released a statement that said Chabot is no longer with the school, and that her employment as an eighth grade math teacher lasted just 9 days.