Daycare owner responds to criticism that 9-1-1 was not called after 4-year-old was bitten by venomous snake

The owner of a daycare near Hickory is responding to criticism after a 4-year-old child was bitten by a venomous snake on the playground and it was reported that a 9-1-1 call was not placed.

The owner of the New Beginnings Child Enrichment Center said the kids were playing with the mulch on the playground when it appears one child picked up a snake out of curiosity.

Staff initially thought the child got a splinter from the mulch, and called the guardian immediately and got permission to attempt to remove the splinter. Upon further examination, staff determined that it was not a splinter but a snake bite, and they called the parent back to pick up her child immediately.

Because the guardian was nearby, the daycare operator said she was able to arrive quickly and take the child directly to the hospital, where the child received timely treatment and is now recovering.

A 9-1-1 call was not placed because the parent was able to quickly take the child to the hospital.