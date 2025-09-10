© 2025 Public Radio East
Daycare owner responds to criticism that 9-1-1 was not called after 4-year-old was bitten by venomous snake

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 10, 2025 at 7:26 AM EDT
The owner of a daycare near Hickory is responding to criticism after a 4-year-old child was bitten by a venomous snake on the playground and it was reported that a 9-1-1 call was not placed.

The owner of the New Beginnings Child Enrichment Center said the kids were playing with the mulch on the playground when it appears one child picked up a snake out of curiosity.

Staff initially thought the child got a splinter from the mulch, and called the guardian immediately and got permission to attempt to remove the splinter. Upon further examination, staff determined that it was not a splinter but a snake bite, and they called the parent back to pick up her child immediately.

Because the guardian was nearby, the daycare operator said she was able to arrive quickly and take the child directly to the hospital, where the child received timely treatment and is now recovering.

A 9-1-1 call was not placed because the parent was able to quickly take the child to the hospital.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
