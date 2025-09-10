Biologists discover mussel found in only one Piedmont stream

North Carolina biologists have discovered a new freshwater mussel that’s only found in a short stretch of a Piedmont stream.

It's an important find for one of the most threatened groups of organisms in the world.

It’s a discovery that’s been nearly 10 years in the making. It started in 2016 with an observation of a bivalve that didn’t quite fit in with the others in the area. Then, this summer, the Solstice Creek Mussel officially entered scientific literature.

It’s not only a new species, but a new genus — a step higher than species. And it’s only found in a four-mile stretch of a stream just east of Uwharrie National Park.

Michael Perkins, a biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, says identifying the new mussel type was welcome news in a year that’s been tough for North Carolina conservationists.

“The majority of what our work group in the western part of the state's been working on is Helene recovery and monitoring after the storm, and it's been a really difficult year,” he says. “So that was a bright spot.”

Freshwater mussels are one of the most threatened animal groups in the world, but they are vital to the ecosystem. They provide food for wildlife — although they’re not good for people to eat — and also filter water, helping to keep it clean.

Perkins says the more scientists learn about the Solstice Creek mussel, the better they’ll be at protecting the animal and its habitat.