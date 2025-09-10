© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Biologists discover mussel found in only one Piedmont stream

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
Image shows a handful of Solstice Creek mussels from a Piedmont stream
Courtesy Michael Perkins and Brena Jones of NC Wildlife Resources Commission
Solstice Creek mussels like these can only be found in one Piedmont stream.

North Carolina biologists have discovered a new freshwater mussel that’s only found in a short stretch of a Piedmont stream.

It's an important find for one of the most threatened groups of organisms in the world.

It’s a discovery that’s been nearly 10 years in the making. It started in 2016 with an observation of a bivalve that didn’t quite fit in with the others in the area. Then, this summer, the Solstice Creek Mussel officially entered scientific literature.

It’s not only a new species, but a new genus — a step higher than species. And it’s only found in a four-mile stretch of a stream just east of Uwharrie National Park.

Michael Perkins, a biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, says identifying the new mussel type was welcome news in a year that’s been tough for North Carolina conservationists.

“The majority of what our work group in the western part of the state's been working on is Helene recovery and monitoring after the storm, and it's been a really difficult year,” he says. “So that was a bright spot.”

Freshwater mussels are one of the most threatened animal groups in the world, but they are vital to the ecosystem. They provide food for wildlife — although they’re not good for people to eat — and also filter water, helping to keep it clean.

Perkins says the more scientists learn about the Solstice Creek mussel, the better they’ll be at protecting the animal and its habitat.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber