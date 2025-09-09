NCDOT calling on volunteers to help clean up roadsides during Fall Litter Sweep

The N.C. Department of Transportation is calling on volunteers to help clean up roadsides during the 2025 Fall Litter Sweep.

NCDOT's roadside environmental engineer Jeremy Goodwin said the statewide cleanup, held each spring and fall, brings together neighbors, civic groups and businesses to remove litter from North Carolina roadsides.

NCDOT maintenance crews will also dedicate one week to collecting litter and trash bags filled by volunteers.

This year's Fall Litter Sweep also serves as a lead-up to the Great American Cleanup, the nation's largest-ever community improvement initiative.

It’s scheduled for Sept. 13–27.