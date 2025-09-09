N.C. ferries reverting to off-season schedules

© 2025 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2025 at 6:56 AM EDT
(Photo: NCDOT)
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.

The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transitions to off-season schedules.  

In addition, the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will end its seasonal service on Sept. 15.

A complete ferry schedule is available in the NCDOT website.

For web:

Starting Tuesday, the new schedules are as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Southport to Fort Fisher (Weekdays): 5:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Fort Fisher to Southport (Weekdays): 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Southport to Fort Fisher (Weekends): 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Fort Fisher to Southport (Weekends): 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

You can find and download a complete ferry schedule HERE.​
Annette Weston
