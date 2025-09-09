N.C. ferries reverting to off-season schedules

The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transitions to off-season schedules.

In addition, the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will end its seasonal service on Sept. 15.

A complete ferry schedule is available in the NCDOT website.

For web:

Starting Tuesday, the new schedules are as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Southport to Fort Fisher (Weekdays): 5:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Fort Fisher to Southport (Weekdays): 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Southport to Fort Fisher (Weekends): 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Fort Fisher to Southport (Weekends): 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

You can find and download a complete ferry schedule HERE.​