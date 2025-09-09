© 2025 Public Radio East
Federal charges for ENC man who threatened on social media to to “shoot up a black preschool”

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2025 at 6:39 AM EDT
Zachary Newell of Newport
Carteret County Sheriff's Office
Zachary Newell of Newport

A Carteret County man who commented on a social media post threatening to “shoot up a black preschool” is now facing federal charges.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Ellis Boyle said the allegations against Zachary Newell of Newport “deeply disturb” federal law enforcement agents and “have no place in our society, certainly not in Eastern North Carolina.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina James Barnacle, Jr. added that “Every child in North Carolina deserves go to school without fear.”

Court documents show that Google notified the FBI's National Threat Operations Center in late August of threatening comments posted by YouTube user "CommentatorsHateMe" and investigators linked the account as belonging to Newell.

Newell is accused of using the account to post threats directed at public YouTube channels discussing a wrestling match.

One comment Newell wrote said, "I'm gonna shoot up a black preschool. 20 black babies will be shot," and the affidavit shows Newell directed additional racist threats promoting violence against Black people.

He faces up to five years in a federal prison if he’s convicted.
NCPRA
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
