$221 million federal grant will help North Carolina farmers who sustained losses and damages from Hurricane Helene

A $221 million federal block grant will help North Carolina farmers who sustained losses and damages from Hurricane Helene in 2024.

﻿It covers losses not covered by USDA programs or crop insurance, including infrastructure damage, market losses, future economic losses and timber losses.

It will apply to the 39 counties that received a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Helene.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said it’s welcomed news to North Carolina farmers in Western North Carolina who have been holding on in the aftermath of massive ag losses in 2024.

To receive funding, certain producers may have to agree to acquire and maintain USDA Risk Management coverage for a period of two crop years for market loss, future economic loss, plasticulture, and aquaculture claims.

“We are currently creating the program work plan and application in coordination with USDA. Once we have approval for the plan, we will work as quickly as possible to distribute this money to impacted farmers,” Troxler said. “As more information about the program is available, it will be posted on our website at www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster. In the meantime, I encourage those in the eligible counties to gather documentation of losses to assist in the application process.”