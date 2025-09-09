© 2025 Public Radio East
$221 million federal grant will help North Carolina farmers who sustained losses and damages from Hurricane Helene

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2025 at 7:03 AM EDT
North Carolina Department of Agriculture

A $221 million federal block grant will help North Carolina farmers who sustained losses and damages from Hurricane Helene in 2024.

﻿It covers losses not covered by USDA programs or crop insurance, including infrastructure damage, market losses, future economic losses and timber losses.

It will apply to the 39 counties that received a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Helene.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said it’s welcomed news to North Carolina farmers in Western North Carolina who have been holding on in the aftermath of massive ag losses in 2024.

To receive funding, certain producers may have to agree to acquire and maintain USDA Risk Management coverage for a period of two crop years for market loss, future economic loss, plasticulture, and aquaculture claims.

“We are currently creating the program work plan and application in coordination with USDA. Once we have approval for the plan, we will work as quickly as possible to distribute this money to impacted farmers,” Troxler said. “As more information about the program is available, it will be posted on our website at www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster. In the meantime, I encourage those in the eligible counties to gather documentation of losses to assist in the application process.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
