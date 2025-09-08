NC environmental groups get creative to secure funding under Trump

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

The Trump administration has cut spending on environmental initiatives in North Carolina, costing the state millions in grants for flood resiliency, clean energy and climate research.

Charlotte-based CleanAIRE NC lost $500,000 for monitoring air quality and environmental health problems in Mecklenburg County. The nonprofit joined nearly 20 others in suing the Environmental Protection Agency in June.

Environmental groups that found funding for their programs was a priority under the Biden administration now find themselves bearing something akin to a scarlet letter.

“Funding has been a huge kind of punch in the gut, especially with [Environmental Justice],” said Kennedy Williams, environmental justice program manager for CleanAIRE NC. The nonprofit is looking at new ways to make money, such as monetizing its AirKeeper Dashboard.

The AirKeeper Dashboard is a mapping tool that presents results from the nonprofit's air monitors. The reports also include information on pollution sources, demographic data and public health.

CleanAIRE NC A chart comparing Mecklenburg County health stats to the rest of North Carolina.

“Obviously, we want to make it free for community members so it's easily accessible,” Williams said. “But for institutions and corporations that are also interested in using the dashboard, we're trying to create a system where they can have either a subscription or pay for their colleagues to use it.”

Angela Gray’s Roots In The Community Market aims to reduce food insecurity in the city’s Black and Brown communities — a mission that would have made her a competitive candidate for grants in past administrations. Now, she’s emphasizing the role her nonprofit grocery store could play in feeding rural communities. She is currently considering USDA grants aimed at promoting rural development.

“Even though a lot of times they grow it, there are still farmers [who] qualify for food assistance, which is crazy,” Gray said.