Jacksonville Police now using body-warn cameras

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:57 AM EDT
Sarah Sinese
/
Jacksonville Public Safety

The Jacksonville Police Department is now using body cameras.

Police Chief Jared Phelps said the devices, which they began using September 1, replace the department's existing in-car camera systems. The cameras will be distributed across the Patrol, K-9, and Criminal Intelligence Units.

Phelps said the implementation of body cameras will allow the department to more accurately capture daily interactions to assist in training, transparency, and investigations – and they’re another tool that lends to best practices in policing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
