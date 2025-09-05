Jacksonville Police now using body-warn cameras

The Jacksonville Police Department is now using body cameras.

Police Chief Jared Phelps said the devices, which they began using September 1, replace the department's existing in-car camera systems. The cameras will be distributed across the Patrol, K-9, and Criminal Intelligence Units.

Phelps said the implementation of body cameras will allow the department to more accurately capture daily interactions to assist in training, transparency, and investigations – and they’re another tool that lends to best practices in policing.