Overnight explosion, fire in woods near Hookerton; no injuries

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 4, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
Snow Hill Fire Department

Several departments fought a fire in the woods overnight near Hookerton.

Officials with the Snow Hill Fire Department said they were asked by Hookerton Fire &EMS to respond to a woods fire with explosion on Loop Road.

They said the fire was large and included trees, brush, and other debris, and neighbors reported hearing a large, explosive sound right before the fire.

The N.C. Forest Service was asked to help contain the blaze, which was brought under control in about an hour.

Nobody was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
