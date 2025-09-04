Overnight explosion, fire in woods near Hookerton; no injuries

Several departments fought a fire in the woods overnight near Hookerton.

Officials with the Snow Hill Fire Department said they were asked by Hookerton Fire &EMS to respond to a woods fire with explosion on Loop Road.

They said the fire was large and included trees, brush, and other debris, and neighbors reported hearing a large, explosive sound right before the fire.

The N.C. Forest Service was asked to help contain the blaze, which was brought under control in about an hour.

Nobody was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.