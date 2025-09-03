Greensboro police to push for release of body camera footage from August shooting

Greensboro police will file a petition to release body camera footage from a fatal shooting last month.

An officer was flagged down on Marion Street on Aug. 5, where a resident directed police to Said Ezzine. He was allegedly trespassing on a nearby property. According to police, Ezzine didn’t comply with orders, retrieved a weapon, and moved toward an officer. The officer then shot him.

Police requested emergency medical services and rendered aid, but Ezzine died on the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating the incident.

Once the Guilford County District Attorney reviews the findings, Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson will file a petition to release the body camera footage.