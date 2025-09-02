North Carolina sees record tourist spending in 2024

Tourists spent a record $36.7 billion in North Carolina in 2024.

Last year also saw a growth in visitor spending for 71 of the state’s 100 counties. That’s according to data recently released by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

In Guilford County, tourist spending rose by around six percent to $1.79 billion, ranking it among the areas with a growth rate higher than the state's. Forsyth County saw just over $1 billion in spending.

The two were ranked among the top 10 counties with the highest traveler expenditures.