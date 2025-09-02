© 2025 Public Radio East
Dentists fear Medicaid reimbursement cuts would reduce access to care in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Paul Garber
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Image shows High Point free dental clinic
Paul Garber/WFDD
Dental professionals and students provide care to patients during a free dental clinic in High Point in March.

Earlier this year, North Carolina dental providers were hopeful about a bill that would have raised Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Now, a state budget shortfall may instead lead to a decrease.

House Bill 60 would have increased the dental care reimbursement rate from the current 35 percent to 46 percent.

There hasn’t been a change in the rate since 2008. But the measure stalled in the legislature.

The state “minibudget” passed over the summer created a $319 million Medicaid shortfall. To make up the difference, North Carolina health leaders plan to reduce reimbursements by 3 percent.

Now dental advocates have less than a month to press for a change.

Winston-Salem dentist Dr. Robert Stowe says the cut will leave many low-income families without access to care.

“You got a system that the reimbursement is so low now that you have providers who are seeing Medicaid dental patients that they're taking a loss on already,” he says. “Then you're going to cut that fee by 3 percent — it's just untenable.”

Stowe says when patients lose access to oral care, it can affect their overall health as well.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
