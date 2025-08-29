Update: County BOE chair accused of drugging his grandchildren's ice cream resigns

A county elections board chair who was arrested after video appeared to show James Yokely putting MDMA pills, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, in his grandchildren’s ice cream has resigned.

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department said Yokely flagged down an officer in early August and told him he’d found something in his grandchildren’s ice cream, which had been purchased at a nearby Dairy Queen. Two pills were found and field tested positive for MDMA, but medical professionals determined the children had not ingested anything.

Video footage apparently showed Yokeley putting the pills in the Blizzard.

Yokely, the now-former Surry County Board of Elections Chairman, is charged with felony child abuse, possession of a controlled substance and contaminating food with a controlled substance.

Yokeley was selected by North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek to lead the county board of elections in June.