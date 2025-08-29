Reckless driver accused of assaulting ENC officer being held on ICE detainer

A reckless driver was arrested after a brief police chase in Pamlico County and is now being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said Alex Lopez Alcerro was driving recklessly in Stonewall on Wednesday, and when they tried to pull him over, he sped off.

When the chase ended, reports show Alcerro got out of the car and started to fight with deputies.

Alcerro was charged with running from law enforcement, assaulting an officer, and other traffic charges.

Officials said Alcerro is not a U.S. citizen and is being held on an ICE detainer. He is also a registered sex offender in California.