© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Reckless driver accused of assaulting ENC officer being held on ICE detainer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:43 AM EDT
Officials said Alex Lopez Alcerro is not a U.S. citizen and is being held on an ICE detainer. He is also a registered sex offender in California.
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office
Officials said Alex Lopez Alcerro is not a U.S. citizen and is being held on an ICE detainer. He is also a registered sex offender in California.

A reckless driver was arrested after a brief police chase in Pamlico County and is now being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said Alex Lopez Alcerro was driving recklessly in Stonewall on Wednesday, and when they tried to pull him over, he sped off.

When the chase ended, reports show Alcerro got out of the car and started to fight with deputies.

Alcerro was charged with running from law enforcement, assaulting an officer, and other traffic charges.

Officials said Alcerro is not a U.S. citizen and is being held on an ICE detainer. He is also a registered sex offender in California.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston