North Carolina has the fourth-highest projected annual loss from hurricanes in the U.S.

A study released this week by LendingTree found North Carolina’s expected annual loss from hurricanes is $1.76 billion.

Three states – Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina -- have higher expected losses.

The study used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Centers for Environmental Information to calculate the percentage of billion-dollar disaster costs and deaths from tropical cyclones, as well as inflation-adjusted costs.