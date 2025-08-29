Nonprofit purchases blighted former public elementary school in Kinston

Kinston Teens has purchased the Lewis School property, a former public elementary school located in East Kinston.

Once a place of learning and community, officials with the nonprofit said the school closed in the 1990s and has sat largely vacant and blighted for decades.

By purchasing this property, officials said the organization is taking an important step to ensure East Kinston’s future remains in the hands of its residents.

They said the Lewis School acquisition is a strategic real estate investment that aligns with development goals of the East Kinston Neighborhood Hub—maintaining local ownership of key neighborhood properties; reducing blight and restoring neighborhood pride; and stewarding land and buildings until future redevelopment opportunities emerge.

There are not yet specific redevelopment plans for the property, and long-term possibilities will be guided by community input.