Nonprofit purchases blighted former public elementary school in Kinston

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:35 AM EDT
Kinston Teens

Kinston Teens has purchased the Lewis School property, a former public elementary school located in East Kinston.

Once a place of learning and community, officials with the nonprofit said the school closed in the 1990s and has sat largely vacant and blighted for decades.

By purchasing this property, officials said the organization is taking an important step to ensure East Kinston’s future remains in the hands of its residents.

They said the Lewis School acquisition is a strategic real estate investment that aligns with development goals of the East Kinston Neighborhood Hub—maintaining local ownership of key neighborhood properties; reducing blight and restoring neighborhood pride; and stewarding land and buildings until future redevelopment opportunities emerge.

There are not yet specific redevelopment plans for the property, and long-term possibilities will be guided by community input.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
