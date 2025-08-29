Labor Day weekend law enforcement campaign targets drunk drivers and impaired boaters

Just a few weeks ago, an incident involving an impaired boat operator resulted in a young child being killed and another woman seriously injured and officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the tragedy could have easily been prevented had a sober boat operator been designated.

Over Labor Day weekend, law enforcement officers will be participating in the state's annual On The Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive safety campaign.

Officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of cars and boats on various bodies of water and highways.

In North Carolina, a driver or boater with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, or who is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.