Labor Day weekend law enforcement campaign targets drunk drivers and impaired boaters

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission

Just a few weeks ago, an incident involving an impaired boat operator resulted in a young child being killed and another woman seriously injured and officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the tragedy could have easily been prevented had a sober boat operator been designated.

Over Labor Day weekend, law enforcement officers will be participating in the state's annual On The Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive safety campaign.

Officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of cars and boats on various bodies of water and highways.

In North Carolina, a driver or boater with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, or who is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
