State phasing out toxic chemicals found in medical IV bags

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 28, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
Power outages in Puerto Rico have resulted in a shortage of IV minibags, similar to the one seen here. Baxter International makes most such bags for the U.S. market at its plants in Puerto Rico.
Dr P. Marazzi
/
Science Source
File: Baxter International makes most such bags for the U.S. market at its plants in Puerto Rico.

North Carolina officials are acting to phase out toxic chemicals that are found in medical IV bags.

DEHP is a chemical used to make plastics softer and more flexible, and experts estimate that over 70% of United States IV bags contain the chemical.

North Carolina State Representative Dr. Timothy Reeder is a Pitt County physician, and he told WNCT-TV he supports the “Toxic Free Medical Devices Act” which Governor Josh Stein recently signed into law.

The bill phases out the use of DEHP in IV bags by 2030 in North Carolina.

According to the legislation, over the course of its shelf life, DEHP leaches from IV bags and tubing. The chemical is classified by the EPA as an endocrine-disrupting compound since it can interfere with the hormonal system in humans and animals, and lead to adverse effects on reproductive health, development, and metabolism.

DEHP is metabolized in the liver and can accumulate in the body over time, and prolonged exposure to high levels has been shown to cause liver and kidney damage in animal studies.

Read the full text of the bill HERE.
