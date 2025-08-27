© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Toddler's death, which prompted state takeover of county DSS, now classified as murder

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
Bertie County Sheriff's Office

The death of a child that prompted the state to take over the Bertie County Department of Social Services is now being investigated as a murder.

Two-year-old Jamie Drain died on December 2nd at a home near Lewiston Woodville, and an autopsy report released yesterday says the toddler had been returned to her mother after being taken into DSS custody during the investigation of a child abuse case.

The report states that the child’s mother was in the kitchen cooking when she heard the child fall and hit her head, but the medical examiner said the toddler had “extensive head trauma with scalp contusions, face contusions, and hemispheric acute subdural hemorrhage with acute subarachnoid hemorrhage.”

It says the cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said a team of investigators is working on the case, but the department will not rush to make an arrest until their work is complete.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services took over Bertie County child welfare services earlier this month, citing the child’s death. It’s the second time in three years that the state stepped in.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston