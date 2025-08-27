Leaders of Kinston substance abuse treatment facility plead guilty to paying kickbacks to patients

The leaders of a Kinston substance abuse treatment facility have pled guilty to paying kickbacks to patients and violating tax laws.

Court documents show Keke Komeko Johnson and Francine Sims Super ran Life Touch LLC, and used Medicaid reimbursement funds to purchase more than $1 million in gift cards – which they handed out to patients to get them to show up for treatment.

Over four years, U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said Johnson, Super, and other Life Touch employees routinely paid patients based on the number of days per week that the patients showed up to receive services. Every day a patient showed up, the more money the company received from Medicaid.

They will be sentenced in November. Johnson faces a maximum of 11 years in prison and Super could be imprisoned for as long as six years.