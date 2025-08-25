© 2025 Public Radio East
West Nile Virus confirmed in Lenoir County patient

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 25, 2025 at 6:39 AM EDT
Christy Roberts, an entomologist in Harris County, Texas, sorts mosquitoes with tweezers. They will be tested for viruses such as West Nile and Zika.
Carrie Feibel/Houston Public Media
File: Christy Roberts, an entomologist, sorts mosquitoes with tweezers. They will be tested for viruses such as West Nile and Zika.

A person in Lenoir County that was bitten by mosquitos has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Officials with the Lenoir County Health Department said WNV is commonly spread through a bite from an infected mosquito.

Health Director Pamela Brown is concerned that there are more mosquitos in the county carrying the virus, she said people should take precautions like using an EPA approved mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeved shirts and pants outdoors, and regularly draining flowerpots or other items in the yard that may hold water.

West Nile Virus can cause serious illness in some people; symptoms include high fever, headache, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and neck stiffness.

But officials say most people do not experience any symptoms and will recover so long as they hydrated and rest.
Annette Weston
