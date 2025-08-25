© 2025 Public Radio East
Walkouts over job cuts continue at Winston-Salem/Fosyth County schools

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:22 PM EDT
Student walkouts over teacher cuts continued at more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools on Monday.

Demonstrations at high schools, including Mt. Tabor, Reagan and Reynolds, opposed the hundreds of layoffs in the wake of the district’s budget crisis.

In a release, Interim Superintendent Catty Moore says she understands the anxiety the changes may cause students and families. She says the administration will work to make sure they have the right environment in which to thrive.

The Board of Education voted last week to eliminate more than 300 positions, including vacancies.

The cuts will not reduce last year’s $46 million deficit but will help balance this year’s budget.

Monday’s protests followed a student walkout last week at East Forsyth High School.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
