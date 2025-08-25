Hurricane Erin recovery in OBX progressing, Cape Hatteras National Seashore back open

Governor Josh Stein says North Carolina avoided the worst as Hurricane Erin brushed past the coast last week before returning to sea.

He’s relieved that the damage is manageable, and there were no fatalities and said, “My goodness. North Carolina dodged a bullet with Hurricane Erin. She was just a few more miles offshore, and that made the difference in widespread devastation, and what we experienced today.”

NC12 on the north end of Ocracoke Island remains closed but the Highway on Pea and Hatteras islands is open and passable, with all evacuation orders from last week lifted.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore resumed normal operations on Sunday but a few closures remain in the aftermath of Hurricane Erin.

A precautionary water quality swimming advisory has been issued for ocean-side areas in Dare County, including the villages of Rodanthe, Buxton, and Hatteras along Highway 12. The advisory was issued because of health risks from exposed septic drain fields and the pumping of ocean overwash into the surf.

The beachfront from the village of Buxton to off-road vehicle ramp 43 is closed because of damage from wave action during the hurricane, which affected dozens of houses and their septic systems.

Seashore officials add that petroleum odors and sheens have again been reported at the Buxton Formerly Used Defense Site, prompting a precautionary public health advisory and closure.

The lifeguard area at Old Lighthouse Beach and part of the parking lot at Frisco Beach Access are still closed for sand removal.

They say all off-road vehicle ramps but Pole Road on Hatteras Island and Ramp 72 on Ocracoke Island are back open and Cape Point is fully accessible to the public.