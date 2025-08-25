© 2025 Public Radio East
Food truck fire caused by interior liquid propane gas leak

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
William "Trey" Mayo (far left), the Fire Chief for the City of Winston-Salem, consults with fire fighters on the scene at last week's food truck fire in front of LJVM Coliseum.
William "Trey" Mayo (far left), the fire chief for the city of Winston-Salem, consults with firefighters on the scene at last week's food truck fire in front of LJVM Coliseum.

Last Wednesday, four people were injured in a food truck fire at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

According to Fire Department Public Information Officer Tabetha Childress, the incident was the result of an interior liquid propane gas leak. It was unintentionally ignited by operating equipment inside the vehicle.

Those injured were employees of Given Coffee Company based in Winston-Salem. The company issued a statement that reads in part: While the employees involved are currently alert and in stable condition, they each have sustained injuries that will require further medical attention.” 

A GoFundMe page has so far raised just over $4,300 to help victims of the fire. An additional fundraising event is scheduled for August 30 at HopeCity in Wallburg.

 
