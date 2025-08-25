© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC nonprofit asking people to share concerns about water-quality in Runyon Creek watershed.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 25, 2025 at 7:09 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

A local water nonprofit is asking people to weigh in on any water-quality concerns in the Runyon Creek watershed.

Sound Rivers, the City of Washington and the Mid-East Commission are working together on a restoration plan for the watershed, which officials said will open doors to funding for stormwater projects to decrease pollution and flooding.

Sound Rivers’ program director Clay Barber said the first step is a survey to get an understanding of the public’s concerns about issues affecting Runyon Creek, from pollution and trash to erosion and flooding.

Barber said, “Local input helps ID problems or opportunities that may not be obvious from maps or engineering plans or GIS data alone. It’s a simple way to share your experiences and opinions and help shape a healthier future for the waterways we all depend on.”

The Runyon Creek watershed drains agricultural, low-density residential areas on the east side of the City of Washington. Runyon Creek, itself, discharges to the Pamlico River between Havens Gardens and Washington Park.

The survey is available online and paper copies are available at the Beaufort County Financial Services Center, Brown Library, Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center and at Washington City Hall.
Annette Weston
