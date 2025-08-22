© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Greensboro seeks input on proposed transportation projects

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:35 AM EDT
Freedman Road and Dick Street
David Ford/WFDD
/
WFDD
The intersection of Freedman Road and Dick Street in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation has published a list of proposed construction projects for the next decade. The department is now asking for public feedback.

Every two years, the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization votes on and approves state and federally funded projects, including roadway and public transportation initiatives, as well as bicycle and pedestrian projects.

They’re evaluated and scored using a quantitative process. But there’s also a key qualitative component. Residents and others are invited to review and comment on the proposals.

Greensboro Senior Civil Engineer Lydia McIntyre says public input is essential in terms of how the projects are carried out.

"We had a case with the Urban loop where there was a ramp that was impacting the community," she says. "Because they spoke up, that particular ramp was adjusted to account for that. We had another project on Benjamin that's currently unfunded, but it's unfunded because the community spoke up and were concerned about the design that was being proposed. So now we're going back to the drawing board." 

There will be an online public meeting Thursday, August 27 from noon to 1 p.m. Individuals can also opt to complete an online survey or connect via mail or email.

The Transportation Advisory Committee will review applications and community feedback before deciding which projects move forward. In total, about $840 billion in state and federal funding has been allocated for transportation projects in the Greensboro metropolitan area.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford