Forsyth County Sheriff Kimbrough set to return to work following heart surgery

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is set to return to work on Monday, less than two weeks after undergoing major surgery to repair a blocked artery to his heart.

Following his annual physical in July that showed high cholesterol, Kimbrough’s doctor prescribed an MRI, and further scans revealed a serious blockage.

Kimbrough says he has an active, healthy lifestyle, but was advised to go on medication years earlier — advice he says he wishes he had taken.

"It has given me a whole new perspective on life," says Kimbrough. "It has made me realize that while I know a lot of things, there are some things that I do not know. Because everyone won't be as fortunate or lucky, or blessed as I was, with the same results."

Kimbrough says it’s been a ride, but he feels good and is looking forward to returning to work.

