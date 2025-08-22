ENC swimming area closed by 'gator activity

An eastern North Carolina swimming area is closed – not because of the impact of Hurricane Erin or an increase in bacterial levels, but by alligators.

The Marine Corps Air Station New River Marina swimming area has been shut down alligator activity, and officials said swimming is prohibited until further notice.

Officials remind are asking people not to feed, harass, or harm alligators, because it’s illegal in North Carolina

They also ask people fishing not to dispose of fish scraps or bait in the water, and suggest that owners keep pets on a leash near water areas.