© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ENC swimming area closed by 'gator activity

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 22, 2025 at 7:12 AM EDT
NC Wildlife Resources Commission
File photo

An eastern North Carolina swimming area is closed – not because of the impact of Hurricane Erin or an increase in bacterial levels, but by alligators.

The Marine Corps Air Station New River Marina swimming area has been shut down alligator activity, and officials said swimming is prohibited until further notice.

Officials remind are asking people not to feed, harass, or harm alligators, because it’s illegal in North Carolina

They also ask people fishing not to dispose of fish scraps or bait in the water, and suggest that owners keep pets on a leash near water areas.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston