89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Coyote with mange spotted in Trent Woods

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 22, 2025 at 7:17 AM EDT
Craven County Sheriff's Office-Animal Protective Services

Officials with Craven County Sheriff's Office-Animal Protective Services said they are aware of a mangy coyote in the Trent Woods area.

The Trent Woods Police Department and NC Wildlife have also received reports about the coyote, which officials said is just trying to survive.

Mange is not as concerning as other illnesses, like rabies, and is caused by mites and leads to fur loss, scabs, and irritated skin.

Craven County Sheriff's Office-Animal Protective Services

CCSO is telling people to keep their pets safe by making sure they are up to date on their flea and tick prevention.
Annette Weston
