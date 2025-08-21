Guilford County high schools rank best in state

Three of the state’s top high schools are in Guilford County, according to new rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The Early College at Guilford took the top spot in North Carolina and ranked 31st in the country. The high school is on the campus of Guilford College, and students graduate with up to two years of college credit.

Two other district schools also made the top five in the state. The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T ranked second, and Philip J. Weaver Ed Center came in fourth place.

The annual rankings are based on factors like test scores, graduation rates and college readiness.