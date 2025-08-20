© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

State officials order eastern North Carolina animal shelter to close

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 20, 2025 at 7:06 AM EDT
A dog eagerly awaits adoption in an animal shelter.
iStockphoto.com
A dog eagerly awaits adoption in an animal shelter.

State officials have ordered an eastern North Carolina animal shelter to close.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division began investigating after a complaint was filed that alleged the SPCA of Northeastern NC animal shelter in Pasquotank County wasn’t providing adequate veterinary care to animals in its custody.

The state says the shelter had a number of violations related to maintaining records of veterinary care, treatments, procedures and medications.

The inspection also found dozens of cats and dog kennels didn’t have access to water, and there were also violations regarding cleaning procedures and lack of separation of diseased animals from others.

The shelter has 30 days to find accommodations for all the animals in their care, and if the facility continues to operate, they could be fined up to $5,000 per violation.

The shelter can appeal the order.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston