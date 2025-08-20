State officials order eastern North Carolina animal shelter to close

State officials have ordered an eastern North Carolina animal shelter to close.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division began investigating after a complaint was filed that alleged the SPCA of Northeastern NC animal shelter in Pasquotank County wasn’t providing adequate veterinary care to animals in its custody.

The state says the shelter had a number of violations related to maintaining records of veterinary care, treatments, procedures and medications.

The inspection also found dozens of cats and dog kennels didn’t have access to water, and there were also violations regarding cleaning procedures and lack of separation of diseased animals from others.

The shelter has 30 days to find accommodations for all the animals in their care, and if the facility continues to operate, they could be fined up to $5,000 per violation.

The shelter can appeal the order.