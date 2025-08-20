State of emergency declared in Currituck County, some evacuations ordered

Currituck County has declared a state of emergency and ordered a mandatory evacuation for the Off-Road Area of Corolla, starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.)

County officials said Hurricane Erin is expected to cause storm surges and coastal flooding in the Off-Road Area, and the beach strand driving area, the only way in and out, is expected to become impassable by Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who needs help evacuating should call Currituck County Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.

They are also reminding evacuees to take their pets with them.

