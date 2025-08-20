© 2025 Public Radio East
Police investigating report of shots fired at N.C. A&T gathering overnight

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:44 PM EDT
Image courtesy of North Carolina A&T State University
Courtesy N.C. A&T
Image courtesy of North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina A&T State University police are investigating a report of shots fired during a large, unofficial student gathering overnight.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight near the Deese Clock Tower.

No one was injured. The incident prompted a warning from the AggieAlert! emergency notification system.

University officials say two people took out weapons and fired several shots. There is currently no evidence that they were shooting at each other.

According to the school, the crowd quickly dispersed, and university police do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

North Carolina A&T begins the fall semester today.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
