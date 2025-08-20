© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Offshore Hurricane Erin poses a threat to Cape Lookout National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 20, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT
The 163-foot-tall Cape Lookout National Seashore lighthouse is 163-years-old.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
File: The 163-foot-tall Cape Lookout National Seashore lighthouse.

Hurricane Erin is forecast to be a potential threat to Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Cape Lookout National Seashore closed on Tuesday and the Light Station Visitor Center, and the Keepers Quarters Museum will close at noon Wednesday through at least Friday.

Officials said North and South Core Banks are expected to experience the most significant impacts, and Acting-Superintendent Katherine Cushinberry said, “I hope Erin will remain off the coast and head out sea, but hope is not a good way forward. I really hate to impact people’s plans, and we aim to reopen as soon as possible afterwards.”

Island Express Ferry Service will cease operations out of Beaufort and Harkers Island Wednesday through Friday.

Reservations at Great Island are also cancelled through Friday, with additional closure beyond this time frame depending on Erin’s impact on the seashore.

Visitors with upcoming reservations should monitor the weather conditions, and reservations cancelled due to weather will be issued a full refund at www. recreation.gov, or call, (877) 444-6777.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
