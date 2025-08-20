Offshore Hurricane Erin poses a threat to Cape Lookout National Seashore

Hurricane Erin is forecast to be a potential threat to Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Cape Lookout National Seashore closed on Tuesday and the Light Station Visitor Center, and the Keepers Quarters Museum will close at noon Wednesday through at least Friday.

Officials said North and South Core Banks are expected to experience the most significant impacts, and Acting-Superintendent Katherine Cushinberry said, “I hope Erin will remain off the coast and head out sea, but hope is not a good way forward. I really hate to impact people’s plans, and we aim to reopen as soon as possible afterwards.”

Island Express Ferry Service will cease operations out of Beaufort and Harkers Island Wednesday through Friday.

Reservations at Great Island are also cancelled through Friday, with additional closure beyond this time frame depending on Erin’s impact on the seashore.

Visitors with upcoming reservations should monitor the weather conditions, and reservations cancelled due to weather will be issued a full refund at www. recreation.gov, or call, (877) 444-6777.