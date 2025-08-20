© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC governor declares State of Emergency as state prepares for impacts from Hurricane Erin

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 20, 2025 at 7:18 AM EDT
Emergencies happen at all hours, but the cost of staffing an emergency department at night is higher than by day, according to emergency care providers.
Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics
/
UIG via Getty Images
Emergencies happen at all hours, but the cost of staffing an emergency department at night is higher than by day, according to emergency care providers.

North Carolina’s governor declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday as the state prepares for impacts from Hurricane Erin and mobilizes resources and personnel to assist along the coast.

Governor Stein said, “Hurricane Erin will bring threats of coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous surf conditions, and North Carolinians along the coast should get prepared now, ensure their emergency kit is ready, and listen to local emergency guidelines and alerts in the event they need to evacuate.”

Local States of Emergency have been declared in Dare County and Hyde County, and mandatory evacuations are in place for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

North Carolinians who have evacuated from the coast can find shelter at the State Operated Disaster Shelter, hosted by Warren County Emergency Management. Pets are allowed at this shelter.

Stein said forecasts anticipate that Hurricane Erin will cause extensive beach erosion with waves of 15 to 20 feet; coastal flooding that may impact roads, structures, and vehicles; and life-threatening rip currents throughout the week. Tropical storm force winds will likely reach the coast, especially the Outer Banks on Wednesday and Thursday.

He suggested people along to coast take these steps to prepare:

Be informed: Follow reputable sources of information like the National Weather Service, local media, and your local emergency management agency. Follow the instructions of local officials to protect yourself and your family.

Have a disaster kit: If you are evacuating, take your disaster kit with you, along with your go-bag of important documents, cash, prescriptions, phone chargers, and insurance policies.

Have a plan: If you live in or are visiting potentially impacted areas, anticipate your evacuation route. Visit KnowYourZone.NC.Gov for more information.

Do not drive through flood waters: We have seen too many cases of lives lost due to driving into flooded roadways. Turn around! Don’t drown! For the most up-to-date roadway information, visit DriveNC.Gov.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston