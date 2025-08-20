© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC Ferries help evacuate thousands from OBX ahead of Hurricane Erin

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 20, 2025 at 6:45 AM EDT

North Carolina Ferry System officials said nearly 900 vehicles and almost 2,000 people used the boats to leave Ocracoke Island on Monday after the mandatory evacuation of visitors.

Resident evacuations began Tuesday.

Minor ocean overwash was reported on the north end of Ocracoke Island at high tide Tuesday morning, and officials said it will only get worse during high tides through Friday.

They added that there is a very real probability that NC12 will be closed, quite possibly for several days.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston