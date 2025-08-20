NC AG warns Instagram to do better job protecting children

North Carolina’s attorney general and 37 others nationwide recently warned Instagram to make changes to its new location-sharing feature, which they said could put children and victims of violence in danger.

The feature, which Instagram rolled out earlier this month, displays users’ precise, real-time locations on Instagram’s map interface. When a user posts a story, reel, or post, the map tags their location with that post for the next 24 hours.

Attorney General Jeff said the feature is an overreach of how Instagram collects and uses data, and it’s particularly dangerous for children, whose location may be seen by sexual predators and other criminals who might use that information to target kids offline.

He added that the information also puts victims of violence, including domestic abuse survivors, at risk of being targeted by their abusers or stalkers.

Read the letter HERE.