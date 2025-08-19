Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will eliminate nearly 350 positions

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will eliminate nearly 350 jobs as part of its ongoing effort to dig out of a major budget crisis.

The School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to cut a total of 343.65 positions, including vacancies. The layoffs will mainly impact exceptional children’s teachers, support staff and assistant principals. Officials also signed off on mandatory furloughs for central office workers.

Those impacted will be notified starting next week. The vote came despite protests by hundreds of district employees, who said the cuts would have devastating effects on teachers and students.

The reductions will save the district just over $18 million, preventing its deficit from increasing this fiscal year.

