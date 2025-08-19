Transportation help available for Outer Banks hurricane evacuees

Hurricane Erin, while still expected to remain offshore, will still bring life-threatening waves up to 15-20 feet and rip currents for the Carolina coastline today (Tuesday) through Thursday.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

Dare County officials have announced that transportation is available Tuesday to a shelter in Warren County for people who do not have access to transportation.

They said people evacuating on the buses need to bring clothing and medications for 7 days. Shelters are available for dogs and cats, and they will be allowed on the busses, but must be in a kennel and owners need to bring their pet’s vaccination records with them.

The bus will leave Cape Hatteras Elementary School at noon Tuesday.