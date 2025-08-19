© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Transportation help available for Outer Banks hurricane evacuees

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:17 AM EDT
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.

Hurricane Erin, while still expected to remain offshore, will still bring life-threatening waves up to 15-20 feet and rip currents for the Carolina coastline today (Tuesday) through Thursday.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

Dare County officials have announced that transportation is available Tuesday to a shelter in Warren County for people who do not have access to transportation.

They said people evacuating on the buses need to bring clothing and medications for 7 days. Shelters are available for dogs and cats, and they will be allowed on the busses, but must be in a kennel and owners need to bring their pet’s vaccination records with them.

The bus will leave Cape Hatteras Elementary School at noon Tuesday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston