North Topsail Beach will close Tuesday as Erin's huge waves and dangerous rip currents approach

Beach accesses in North Topsail Beach will close Tuesday and will reopen as conditions allow after Hurricane Erin moves out.

Officials said dangerous rip currents and large waves that are expected present a serious safety hazard to beach goers and Onslow County Emergency Management encourages people to stay out of the water until conditions improve.

They added that water rescues put both swimmers and first responders at risk.

Hurricane Erin is expected to remain far offshore, but emergency managers said people should use treat this a preparedness opportunity as hurricane season continues through November.