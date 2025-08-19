© 2025 Public Radio East
North Topsail Beach will close Tuesday as Erin's huge waves and dangerous rip currents approach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
Onslow County Emergency Management

Beach accesses in North Topsail Beach will close Tuesday and will reopen as conditions allow after Hurricane Erin moves out.

Officials said dangerous rip currents and large waves that are expected present a serious safety hazard to beach goers and Onslow County Emergency Management encourages people to stay out of the water until conditions improve.

They added that water rescues put both swimmers and first responders at risk.

Hurricane Erin is expected to remain far offshore, but emergency managers said people should use treat this a preparedness opportunity as hurricane season continues through November.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
